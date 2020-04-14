The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
US military says coronavirus likely occurred naturally but not certain

By REUTERS  
APRIL 14, 2020 22:18
WASHINGTON - The US military believes that the coronavirus likely occurred naturally, as opposed to being developed in a Chinese laboratory, but there is still no certainty either way, the top U.S. general said on Tuesday.
"There's a lot of rumor and speculation in a wide variety of media, the blog sites, etc. It should be no surprise to you that we've taken a keen interest in that and we've had a lot of intelligence take a hard look at that," Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a news briefing, when asked if there was any evidence the coronavirus may have been developed in a Chinese laboratory."And I would just say, at this point, it's inconclusive although the weight of evidence seems to indicate natural. But we don't know for certain."
French cycling teams say Tour de France may be held in August
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/14/2020 08:25 PM
Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises by 107 to 1,403
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/14/2020 08:23 PM
Palestinians report 287 COVID-19 patients, claim ‘Israel loves money’
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/14/2020 08:05 PM
Amazon fires two employees critical of warehouse working conditions
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/14/2020 07:00 PM
Rivlin: Hosting my daughter was ‘wrong,' I'm doing it right this time
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/14/2020 06:58 PM
Jordan to ban mosque prayers during fasting month of Ramadan
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/14/2020 06:54 PM
Shaked: The country should return to work on Sunday
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/14/2020 06:47 PM
Ukraine accuses security service general of spying for Russia
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/14/2020 06:17 PM
Coronavirus lockdown adds delay to Notre-Dame restoration
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/14/2020 06:13 PM
119th coronavirus death in Israel: 71-year-old
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/14/2020 05:26 PM
8-day-old baby infected with coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/14/2020 04:57 PM
Russia says it's ready for hypersonic missile talks with US
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/14/2020 04:53 PM
Rabbi of the Western Wall violates coronavirus health orders
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/14/2020 04:42 PM
England's hospital death toll rises to 11,005
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/14/2020 04:16 PM
Pakistan extends coronavirus lockdown, some industries to reopen in phase
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/14/2020 03:49 PM
