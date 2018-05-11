U.S. official: Trump to greet the audience at U.S. embassy opening via video

US President Donald Trump will watch the opening ceremony of the US embassy in Jerusalem this upcoming Monday, assured an unnamed US official speaking with Maariv.



The embassy expects the opening ceremony to host a thousand guests and the president will watch the event through a live feed.



"The move will bring, in the long term, stability in the region and is an opportunity for peace," he said.



"We are delighted that we can open the embassy using a fairly low budget as the President requested," he said, "and this [move] is an American interest, so there is no Give and Take [process] with Israel in a sense of them paying any costs."



