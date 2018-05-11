May 11 2018
|
Iyar, 26, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

U.S. official: Trump to greet the audience at U.S. embassy opening via video

By JPOST.COM STAFF
May 11, 2018 16:02
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

US President Donald Trump will watch the opening ceremony of the US embassy in Jerusalem this upcoming Monday, assured an unnamed US official speaking with Maariv.

The embassy expects the opening ceremony to host a thousand guests and the president will watch the event through a live feed.

"The move will bring, in the long term, stability in the region and is an opportunity for peace," he said.

"We are delighted that we can open the embassy using a fairly low budget as the President requested," he said, "and this [move] is an American interest, so there is no Give and Take [process] with Israel in a sense of them paying any costs."


Related Content

Breaking news
May 11, 2018
Kremlin: Putin to meet U.N. atomic watchdog head to discuss Iran

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut