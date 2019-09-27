Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

U.S. spy officials 'extremely forthcoming' in Senate cmte. testimony

By REUTERS
September 27, 2019 01:01
 The top U.S. spy official and the inspector general for intelligence agencies "were extremely forthcoming" in closed-door testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday on a whistleblower complaint against President Donald Trump, the panel's chairman said.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr said acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire and Inspector General Michael Atkinson "were extremely forthcoming with us today, extremely helpful at trying to fill in some of the things that we haven't been able to pick up just from the published documents."


