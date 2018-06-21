June 21 2018
Tammuz, 8, 5778
U.S. strongly condemns attacks on Libyan oil ports

By REUTERS
June 21, 2018 02:13
WASHINGTON - The United States on Wednesday strongly condemned recent attacks on Libyan oil ports by militia loyal to Ibrahim Jathran and called for "all armed actors" to withdraw immediately from oil installations, the U.S. State Department said.

"The United States believes these vital Libyan resources must remain under the exclusive control of the National Oil Corporation and the sole oversight of the Government of National Accord," the statement said.


