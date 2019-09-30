Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

U.S. targets two Russians with election-related sanctions

By REUTERS
September 30, 2019 17:29
WASHINGTON - The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on two Russians it said were tied to the Internet Research Agency, a Russian "troll farm" that was indicted by then-U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller for attempting to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

In a statement on its website, the U.S. Treasury said it had sanctioned Denis Igorevich Kuzmin and Igor Vladimirovich, as well as three firms, one ship and three aircraft. (


