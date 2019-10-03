U.S. tariffs on French wines will hurt American consumers, exporters say

The U.S. decision to impose tariffs on French wines will penalize American consumers, the French wine exporters' federation said on Thursday.



The federation said it expected French and European Union authorities to negotiate and find a solution.

