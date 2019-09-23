Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

U.S. to intensify pressure on Iran, seeks collective response - envoy

By REUTERS
September 23, 2019 23:49
NEW YORK - The United States will intensify pressure on Iran following the Sept. 14 attacks on Saudi oil facilities, U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Brian Hook said on Monday, but added that Washington was seeking a global coalition countering Tehran and that it was going to act "prudently."

"It is that Iran has crossed the line by this attack on another country's sovereignty," Hook said at an Asia Society event in New York. Hook said the United States was seeking to address the issue through diplomacy and a multilateral effort and that there was a role for the United Nations Security Council to play. 


