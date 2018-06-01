June 01 2018
U.S. will 'unquestionably' veto U.N. Security Council resolution on Gaza

By JPOST.COM STAFF
June 1, 2018 02:41
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley will "unquestionably" veto a draft resolution proposed by Kuwait, the US Mission to the UN said in a statement Thursday released on Twitter.

Calling the resolution "grossly one-sided" and "morally bankrupt," the statement says those who favor the resolution "clarify their own lack of fitness to take part in any credible negotiations between the two parties."

Israeli ambassador to the UN Danny Danon previously called the draft resolution "shameful."

The draft resolution calls for an international force to be deployed to Gaza in order to protect Palestinian civilians from Israel.

Daniel J. Roth contributed to this report.


