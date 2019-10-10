UTJ proposes 'veto' plan to enable Likud-Blue and White unity government

In an effort to enable a unity government to be formed, the Haredi United Torah Judaism party presented a proposal that would give Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz the right to veto decisions made in the Knesset.



The decision would solve the issue of Blue and White being the minority in a unity government's coalition."If a proposal like this exists, it isn't accepted by us," said an official in Blue and White in response to Maariv. "We are not holding negotiations with the [right-wing] block. The Likud Party can come to negotiations with every possible proposal and we will discuss it."



