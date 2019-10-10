Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

UTJ proposes 'veto' plan to enable Likud-Blue and White unity government

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 10, 2019 08:42
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

In an effort to enable a unity government to be formed, the Haredi United Torah Judaism party presented a proposal that would give Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz the right to veto decisions made in the Knesset.

The decision would solve the issue of Blue and White being the minority in a unity government's coalition."If a proposal like this exists, it isn't accepted by us," said an official in Blue and White in response to Maariv. "We are not holding negotiations with the [right-wing] block. The Likud Party can come to negotiations with every possible proposal and we will discuss it."


Related Content

Breaking news
October 10, 2019
Zarif: Either all Gulf states have security, or all will be deprived of it

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings