Update: Terror attack victims released from hospital

19 year old Dvir Schnerb, who was injured in a terrorist attack in late August, was released on Monday from the hospital.



Dvir was evacuated to the trauma ward of Hadassa Ein Kerem hospital along with his father after having lost his sister, Rina, in the attack. Dvir's injury was severe, he was admitted while unconscious and and hooked up to an oxygen supply before receiving abdominal surgery to repair wounds sustained from bits of shrapnel.



After being stabilized, Dvir was treated along with his father, Eytan, in the surgical wing, where they both spent the next week recovering.



