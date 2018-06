BEIRUT - Warplanes struck an opposition-held area in Syria's southwestern Deraa province on Tuesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, a military escalation in a territory where government forces have been mobilizing for an offensive.



The raids targeted the area of al-Masika village in northeastern Deraa province. Rebel forces control swathes of territory in southwestern Syria, which borders Jordan and the Golan Heights.



