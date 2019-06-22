White House releases detailed economic plan for Palestinian people

US President Donald Trump waves to the media before boarding Air Force One in Maryland on April 27.
(photo credit: YURI GRIPAS / REUTERS)
X
The economic component of the peace plan is out: Three days ahead of the Bahrain summit, the White House surprisingly released the financial part of the "deal of the century" Saturday. Under the title "Peace to Prosperity – the economic plan: A new vision for the Palestinian People," the Trump administration published a 40-page document that lays out a detailed vision in all aspects of life, from roads and rail to taxes and education. The plan is built upon three pillars: "The people," "the economy," and "the government."
According to the document, "with the potential to facilitate more than $50 billion in new investment over ten years, Peace to Prosperity represents the most ambitious and comprehensive international effort for the Palestinian people to date. It has the ability to fundamentally transform the West Bank and Gaza and to open a new chapter in Palestinian history—one defined, not by adversity and loss, but by freedom and dignity."
"These three initiatives are more than just a vision of a promising future for the Palestinian people—they are also the foundation for an achievable plan," the peace team promises in the document.
"If implemented, Peace to Prosperity will empower the Palestinian people to build the society that they have aspired to establish for generations. With the support of the international community, this vision is within reach. Ultimately, however, the power to unlock it lies in the hands of the Palestinian people. Only through peace can the Palestinians achieve prosperity."
