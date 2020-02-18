Will Rivlin be met with protesters when he lands in Australia?

The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
President Reuven Rivlin departed for Australia on Tuesday, marking his first time visit to the fifth continent while in office. 
 
Some, however, express concern that Rivlin will be confronted with protesters who will demand Israel extradite Malka Leifer, Ynet reported.  
 
Rivlin is expected to provide his hosts with the latest legal updates concerning the case and to point out that Israel is doing everything to speed up the extradition process. 
 
Leifer was convicted of multiple sexual assaults against her young female students in her native Australia. She was able to flee to Israel and convince authorities she is mentally unfit to stand trial, a decision challenged by many in both Australia and Israel. 
