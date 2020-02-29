The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Yair Netanyahu to pay NIS 250K to journalist following court ruling

The controversial media personality was sued for slander in late November 2019, after sharing a Facebook post, alleging that Alkalai was "planted by the Wexner Foundation."

By LEON SVERDLOV  
FEBRUARY 29, 2020 23:02
YAIR NETANYAHU at a recent court hearing. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SHOSHANI)
YAIR NETANYAHU at a recent court hearing.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SHOSHANI)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son, Yair Netanyahu, is expected to pay NIS 250 thousand to former Walla News editor Avi Alkalai following a court ruling in a slander case, Kan reported Saturday night.

According to Kan, Netanyahu did not submit a defense file, and may submit a request to cancel the ruling after having proven that the file was not submitted for a justified reason.

Alkalai was Walla's editor-in-chief in the years when the media site allegedly provided the Natanyahus with positive coverage in exchange for favorable regulation in what later became known as Case 4000.

The controversial media personality was sued for slander in late November 2019, after sharing a Facebook post, alleging that Alkalai was "planted by the Wexner Foundation," Globes reported.

Following the report, Netanyahu responded on Twitter, saying, "Do the citizens of Israel realize how dangerous such a SLAPP [strategic lawsuit against public participation is?"

The prime minister's son claimed that if the trial goes through, the precedent created by it would put anyone who is active on social media in danger of being sued for slander.

In the said post, Avshalom Zelinger said that "what is to be expected from Attorney-General Avichai] Mandelblit is to immediately summon Avi Alkalai and Adi Kahen-Gonen with arrest warrants to his office for a hearing as soon as Sunday, in order to understand their role in fabricating the cases against the prime minister."

Zelinger added that Netanyahu's supporters would "assist [the A-G] in finding them."


