Yamina: We will only recommend Netanyahu as PM

Yamina, the right-wing religious-Zionist party consisting of the New Right, Jewish Home and National Union, said that they will only recommend Benjamin Netanyahu as Prime Minister following the third election within a year, according to Walla news.Israel has been undergoing a period of political deadlock, as both the center-left and right-religous blocs have both been unable to form a majority government. Yisrael Beytenu chief Avigdor Liberman responded to the declaration, saying that "a vote for Yamina is a sure vote for a fourth election campaign."