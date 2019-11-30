Yisrael Beytenu MK Avidar: Israel is not going towards a narrow gov't

Yisrael Beytenu MK Eli Avidar spoke at a speaking event in Ramat Hasharon on Saturday and said that Israel is "not on the path to a narrow government which can meet the needs of the Israeli public and the public that chose us.""We want a unity government and unity for the government, because a government without unity will not last and will turn into extortion by the haredim," he continued. "If Netanyahu doesn't go to a unity government and leads us to public elections again, he will not only be punished, [people will be] sick of him."