MK Tamar Zandberg (Meretz) urged Blue and White leader Benny Gantz on Thursday not to turn his back to a ”huge block (of voters) eager for change” by accepting an offer to serve in coalition with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



Allegedly, the offer will lead to the split of Blue and White as Yair Lapid and Moshe Ya’alon are opposed to such a move.



Zandberg claimed that such a move would be a “crazy breach of trust” for such voters who placed their trust in Gantz to win and lead the country.