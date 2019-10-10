Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Zelenskiy says no problems with Germany due to Trump call transcript

By REUTERS
October 10, 2019 18:16
KIEV - Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that Kiev did not have any problems with Germany after the United States published a summary of his conversation with Donald Trump where German Chancellor Angela Merkel was mentioned.

In the phone call, Zelenskiy told Trump that Germany and France do not do enough to enforce sanctions, imposed on Russia over Ukraine by the European Union, according to the transcript.Germany is expected to take part along with leaders of France, Russia and Ukraine in peace negotiations in the so-called Normandy format.


