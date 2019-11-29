NOVEMBER 29, 2019: LIKE ON RICE

Across
1. ___ line hitch: A knot that Boy Scouts learn
5. Dick and Jane’s pet dog
9. Short pants?
14. I say ___ thee...
15. Drive-___ window
16. Shamu, Willy and others
17. ___-jerker: Film calculated to make you cry
18. Passion, panache (LANE anagram)
19. Roger Rabbit, et.al.
20. Burdensome extravagant possession (2 words)
23. Work unit
24. Assistants
25. Good spelling? (2 words)
30. Straight as a ___
31. It’s nothing at all
32. ___Stream: Leader in the home carbonation industry
36. Sing like Frank Sinatra
37. Withdrawal’s opposite: Abbr.
38. Prime minister Menachem
39. PGA part (abbr.)
40. It’s 93 million miles away
41. The ___ Life of Plants: 1979 Stevie Wonder album
42. Clinton scandal
44. American ___: It’s capital is Pago Pago
47. To boldly go where no ___ has gone before...
48. Biden, Warren and Sanders goal (3 words)
54. Byron, Shelley and Keats, e.g.
55. “Laughing on the inside” in texting
56. 500 sheets of paper
58. ___ of (know about)
59. Another way to abbreviate ISIS or Daesh
60. Worn things?
61. Passover repast
62. ___ White (IBM supercomputer)
63. Sicilian smoker and spewerDown
1. “King ___” 2011 Steve Martin hit song
2. One more time from the beginning
3. The Beehive State
4. ___ Amos, singer of 1996 album Boys for Pele
5. Was in the driver’s seat
6. Spittle
7. ___ Law: The Talmud
8. A singer can carry one
9. Type of novel or cathedral
10. “We’re on ___ to nowhere (2 words)
11. A small, rich, biscuit-like pastry
12. Skirt alternative
13. Worrying sound to a bike rider or balloonist
21. Wyoming’s Grand ___ National Park
22. What Jack and Jill went up the hill to fetch
25. Vietnam, Korean, Punic, Boer and Six Day, e.g.
26. Med. care providers
27. Wrinkle remover
28. Perm___: Here to stay
29. The ___per: Ronald Reagan nickname
30. Zenith rival
32. Faction, splinter group
33. Like Shrek
34. Passer-on?
35. ___-Man (Paul Rudd role)
37. Post-breathalyzer charge, for short (abbr.)
38. The ___: The longest-running British children’s comic magazine
40. ___ of Iran (former ruler)
41. An official language of Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya
42. A person publicly critical of others and the pleasures they seek; a killjoy (Aussie slang)
43. A medicine that induces vomiting
44. Harriet Beecher
45. “Full steam ___!”
46. Oxford measure
49. X-ray of the hips feature
50. ___ and turn
51. Exhort, entreat earnestly
52. Spanish car manufacturer
53. ___ one’s keep
54. Faux ___
57. Wharton second degree, frequently
