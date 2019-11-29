NOVEMBER 29, 2019: LIKE ON RICE

Across1. ___ line hitch: A knot that Boy Scouts learn5. Dick and Jane’s pet dog9. Short pants?14. I say ___ thee...15. Drive-___ window16. Shamu, Willy and others17. ___-jerker: Film calculated to make you cry18. Passion, panache (LANE anagram)19. Roger Rabbit, et.al.20. Burdensome extravagant possession (2 words)23. Work unit24. Assistants25. Good spelling? (2 words)30. Straight as a ___31. It’s nothing at all32. ___Stream: Leader in the home carbonation industry36. Sing like Frank Sinatra37. Withdrawal’s opposite: Abbr.38. Prime minister Menachem39. PGA part (abbr.)40. It’s 93 million miles away41. The ___ Life of Plants: 1979 Stevie Wonder album42. Clinton scandal44. American ___: It’s capital is Pago Pago47. To boldly go where no ___ has gone before...48. Biden, Warren and Sanders goal (3 words)54. Byron, Shelley and Keats, e.g.55. “Laughing on the inside” in texting56. 500 sheets of paper58. ___ of (know about)59. Another way to abbreviate ISIS or Daesh60. Worn things?61. Passover repast62. ___ White (IBM supercomputer)63. Sicilian smoker and spewerDown1. “King ___” 2011 Steve Martin hit song2. One more time from the beginning3. The Beehive State4. ___ Amos, singer of 1996 album Boys for Pele5. Was in the driver’s seat6. Spittle7. ___ Law: The Talmud8. A singer can carry one9. Type of novel or cathedral10. “We’re on ___ to nowhere (2 words)11. A small, rich, biscuit-like pastry12. Skirt alternative13. Worrying sound to a bike rider or balloonist21. Wyoming’s Grand ___ National Park22. What Jack and Jill went up the hill to fetch25. Vietnam, Korean, Punic, Boer and Six Day, e.g.26. Med. care providers27. Wrinkle remover28. Perm___: Here to stay29. The ___per: Ronald Reagan nickname30. Zenith rival32. Faction, splinter group33. Like Shrek34. Passer-on?35. ___-Man (Paul Rudd role)37. Post-breathalyzer charge, for short (abbr.)38. The ___: The longest-running British children’s comic magazine40. ___ of Iran (former ruler)41. An official language of Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya42. A person publicly critical of others and the pleasures they seek; a killjoy (Aussie slang)43. A medicine that induces vomiting44. Harriet Beecher45. “Full steam ___!”46. Oxford measure49. X-ray of the hips feature50. ___ and turn51. Exhort, entreat earnestly52. Spanish car manufacturer53. ___ one’s keep54. Faux ___57. Wharton second degree, frequently