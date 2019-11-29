The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Crosswords Puzzles

NOVEMBER 29, 2019: LIKE ON RICE

By JPOST CROSSWORD  
NOVEMBER 29, 2019 09:35
Crossword puzzle [Illustrative]. (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Crossword puzzle [Illustrative].
(photo credit: PIXABAY)
Across
1. ___ line hitch: A knot that Boy Scouts learn
5. Dick and Jane’s pet dog
9. Short pants?
14. I say ___ thee...
15. Drive-___ window
16. Shamu, Willy and others
17. ___-jerker: Film calculated to make you cry
18. Passion, panache (LANE anagram)
19. Roger Rabbit, et.al.
20. Burdensome extravagant possession (2 words)
23. Work unit
24. Assistants
25. Good spelling? (2 words)
30. Straight as a ___
31. It’s nothing at all
32. ___Stream: Leader in the home carbonation industry
36. Sing like Frank Sinatra
37. Withdrawal’s opposite: Abbr.
38. Prime minister Menachem
39. PGA part (abbr.)
40. It’s 93 million miles away
41. The ___ Life of Plants: 1979 Stevie Wonder album
42. Clinton scandal
44. American ___: It’s capital is Pago Pago
47. To boldly go where no ___ has gone before...
48. Biden, Warren and Sanders goal (3 words)
54. Byron, Shelley and Keats, e.g.
55. “Laughing on the inside” in texting
56. 500 sheets of paper
58. ___ of (know about)
59. Another way to abbreviate ISIS or Daesh
60. Worn things?
61. Passover repast
62. ___ White (IBM supercomputer)
63. Sicilian smoker and spewer
Down
1. “King ___” 2011 Steve Martin hit song
2. One more time from the beginning
3. The Beehive State
4. ___ Amos, singer of 1996 album Boys for Pele
5. Was in the driver’s seat
6. Spittle
7. ___ Law: The Talmud
8. A singer can carry one
9. Type of novel or cathedral
10. “We’re on ___ to nowhere (2 words)
11. A small, rich, biscuit-like pastry
12. Skirt alternative
13. Worrying sound to a bike rider or balloonist
21. Wyoming’s Grand ___ National Park
22. What Jack and Jill went up the hill to fetch
25. Vietnam, Korean, Punic, Boer and Six Day, e.g.
26. Med. care providers
27. Wrinkle remover
28. Perm___: Here to stay
29. The ___per: Ronald Reagan nickname
30. Zenith rival
32. Faction, splinter group
33. Like Shrek
34. Passer-on?
35. ___-Man (Paul Rudd role)
37. Post-breathalyzer charge, for short (abbr.)
38. The ___: The longest-running British children’s comic magazine
40. ___ of Iran (former ruler)
41. An official language of Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya
42. A person publicly critical of others and the pleasures they seek; a killjoy (Aussie slang)
43. A medicine that induces vomiting
44. Harriet Beecher
45. “Full steam ___!”
46. Oxford measure
49. X-ray of the hips feature
50. ___ and turn
51. Exhort, entreat earnestly
52. Spanish car manufacturer
53. ___ one’s keep
54. Faux ___
57. Wharton second degree, frequently


Tags Jerusalem jpost crossword
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Mirvis’s message By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor's Notes: Where are the protests against Netanyahu? By YAAKOV KATZ
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Hospital treatment at home By HILLEL FULD
My Word: Pressing charges and Netanyahu’s trials By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: No, Israel’s not imploding By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Is the Bible right? Newly discovered fossils show snakes had legs
A snake is seen while a tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers in Porto Velho, Brazil August 24, 2019
2 107 House Dems to Pompeo: Reverse settlement announcement ‘immediately’
U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN)
3 Mike Pence trip to Iraq total disaster, failed to meet officials - Iran
US Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech during the conference on peace and security in the Middle East in Warsaw, on February 14, 2019
4 Is Michael Bloomberg, Jewish Dem. candidate, good for Israel?
Former New York City Mayor and possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., January 29, 2019.
5 Hezbollah energy threat could send Israel back to biblical times
Iran's proxies, including Hezbollah, are empowered throughout the Middle East
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by