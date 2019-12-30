The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

11-year-old daughter of Jersey City hero calls rabbi in solidarity after Monsey

Rodriguez, 49, was an employee at the kosher supermarket. Before succumbing to his wounds, he saved a customer.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
DECEMBER 30, 2019 11:41
A person answers the door at the house of Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg on December 29, 2019 in Monsey, New York. Five people were injured in a knife attack during a Hanukkah party and a suspect was later arrested in Harlem. (photo credit: STEPHANIE KEITH/ GETTY IMAGES)
A person answers the door at the house of Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg on December 29, 2019 in Monsey, New York. Five people were injured in a knife attack during a Hanukkah party and a suspect was later arrested in Harlem.
(photo credit: STEPHANIE KEITH/ GETTY IMAGES)
Less than a month ago, 11-year-old Amy Rodriguez lost her dad, Miguel, in the shooting that targeted a kosher supermarket in Jersey City. Rodriguez, 49, was an employee at the store. Before succumbing to his wounds, he saved a customer.

"After being shot, he opened the back door for a customer to be rescued and unfortunately, he died at the footstep of that door," Rabbi David Niederman of the Brooklyn-based United Jewish Organization of Williamsburg told reporters in the aftermath of the tragedy, according to CNN.
He called Rodriguez a "hero."
When Amy heard what happened in Monsey on Saturday, when five people were wounded in a horrific attack in a rabbi's house, Amy called Rabbi Avi Weiss to make sure that he was ok and to express her solidarity with the Jewish community at large.
"Amy is the daughter of Miguel who was killed saving the life of Chaim Deutsch in the Jersey City antisemitic attack, where Moshe Deutsch and Mindy Ferencz were also killed. I attended Miguel's funeral and spoke with Amy and her mom, leaving them my phone number," the rabbi wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday. 
"This morning, I was overwhelmed when Amy called. She had heard what had happened in Monsey and with great emotion, wanted to make sure I was ok. Tears welled up in my eyes," he added. "Her words touched the depths of my soul. Here is a youngster, just eleven years old, in the midst of her own grief, calling to express concern – not only for me, but for the larger Jewish community."
Weiss is founding rabbi of the Hebrew Institute of Riverdale, a congregation of 850 families in Bronx, NY. He is also the founder of the flagship progressive Orthodox institutions Yeshivat Chovevei Torah and Yeshivat Maharat, 
According to CNN, Rodriguez, an engineer, immigrated to the US about four years ago from Ecuador after being laid off by the insurance company where he worked, to give his family a better future.
He had been working at the kosher supermarket for over a year.
His sister Ketty told CNN that he was a very devout Christian and that he deeply admired people of faith.
"There is hope in the world," Weiss further wrote on Facebook after receiving Amy's call.


Tags antisemitism Jersey City Monsey
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Fight the hate together By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Think about it: Israel and the ICC By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Devsena Mishra Citizenship Amendment Act of India a hope for refugees By DEVSENA MISHRA
Gil Troy Biblical Hebron is a complicated, historic, heartbreaking hot spot By GIL TROY
Seth Frantzman Fallout from US strikes against Iranian-backed militias By SETH J. FRANTZMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
US politics
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by