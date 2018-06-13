June 13 2018
|
Sivan, 30, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Antisemitic pickup artist 'Roosh V' announces meetup in Washington

Controversial pickup artist-turned alt right figure "Roosh V" gained media notoriety in 2016 when he attempted to host a series of worldwide meetups.

By
June 13, 2018 05:33
1 minute read.

Misogynist blogger Daryush Valizadeh announces June 16, 2018 meetup for his followers in Washington, DC. (YouTube/Roosh V)

Misogynist blogger Daryush Valizadeh announces June 16, 2018 meetup for his followers in Washington, DC. (YouTube/Roosh V)

Daryush Valizadeh is at it again.

More commonly known as "Roosh V," the controversial pickup artist-turned alt right figure gained media notoriety in 2016 when he attempted to host a series of worldwide meetups to promote "neomasculinity." Last week, Valizadeh announced he will be hosting a happy hour in Washington, DC, on Saturday.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


This time, however, Valizadeh, who has made a career of writing misogynistic rants as well as pickup guide books for men, has decided to call his meetup the "Stop Violence Against Women Happy Hour."

The event is intended for "human beings of all gender identities to discuss ways that the patriarchy is hurting women," he wrote in his announcement.

Valizadeh, an author and blogger originally from the DC metro area, ended up canceling his 2016 event after outrage over a blog post he authored making the case for "legal rape" on private property. He has since said the post was meant as satire.

In recent years, Valizadeh has expanded his sphere of interest: Not only are feminism and "female entitlement" threats to western civilization, but so are leftists, Muslim immigrants to the United States, more traditional Republicans, and, of course, Jews.

Valizadeh wrote an antisemitic blog post in June 2017 titled "You Become What You Fight," in which he blames the Jews for "creating feminism."



"Who created feminism? Who pushes their ideas? The Jews," Valizadeh wrote. "They were crafty, intelligent, persistent, and masters of propaganda. Their negative influence on Western civilization must be countered."

He has published other antisemitic material as well.

Valizadeh, who says he is of Iranian and Armenian ancestry, also attended a conference by the National Policy Institute, a white supremacist think tank headed by alt right leader Richard Spencer, in 2015.

But the pickup artist listed in his code of conduct for Saturday's meetup that "This is not a 'white nationalist' or 'alt right' gathering."

"Those of all races and ethnic backgrounds are encouraged to attend," he wrote. "You will be asked to leave if you bring Nazi paraphernalia, perform Nazi salutes, or engage in any other 'false flag' behavior that is meant to make the group look bad."

Valizadeh did not immediately respond to a Jerusalem Post request for comment.



Related Content

eligious leader Louis Farrakhan gives the keynote speech at the Nation of Islam Saviours' Day.
June 12, 2018
Louis Farrakhan loses Twitter verification after ‘satanic Jew’ rant

By ILANIT CHERNICK

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut