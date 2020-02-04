Antisemitic incidents fall to 15-year low in South Africa

Antisemitic incidents fell to a 15-year low in South Africa , the country’s Jewish umbrella group said.

There were 36 recorded incidents of anti-Semitism in 2019, compared with 62 the previous year, according to the South African Jewish Board of Deputies, which collects the statistics . Only one of the incidents involved physical assault, and there were no cases of damage and desecration to Jewish property.

The statistics buck a global trend of increasing antisemitic activity in countries with significant Jewish populations. Some 75,000 Jews live in South Africa, with most concentrated in Johannesburg.

“We can be proud that at a time when attacks against Jews are everywhere growing both in number and severity, our country has consistently bucked the trend,” Shaun Zagnoe, the Jewish Board’s national chairman, said in a statement. “As a result, South Africa continues to be a country where Jews can fully identify with and practice their religion without fear.”