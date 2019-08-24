Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Canadian editor sentenced to prison, promoting Holocaust denial and rape

James Sears was sentenced to a year in prison after his publication, Your Ward News, published columns justifying rape and promoting Holocaust denial.

By JTA
August 24, 2019 07:47
1 minute read.
Nazi flag flown in Canada.

Nazi flag flown in Canada.. (photo credit: screenshot)

MONTREAL — A Canadian editor was handed a one-year prison sentence for promoting hatred against Jews and women in his publication.


James Sears, editor of the quarterly Your Ward News in Toronto, was sentenced Thursday to two six-month terms by Judge Richard Blouin of the Ontario Court of Justice.
The publication promoted Holocaust denial and anti-Semitic blood libel claims and published columns justifying rape. It also contained racist, Islamophobic and homophobic messages.


In 2016, the minister in charge of Canada’s postal service banned Your Ward News from being distributed by mail.


Noah Shack, vice president of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, hailed the conviction as a “moment of justice for the thousands of women and Jewish community members … who have been impacted by the toxic hate-mongering of Your Ward News.”


B’nai Brith Canada also praised Sears’ conviction. CEO Michal Mostyn said it sent a “clear message — that repeated and remorseless attempts to spread hate in Canadian society will not be tolerated.”


The publication’s publisher, LeRoy St. Germaine, is to be sentenced Aug. 29, the Canadian Jewish News reported.


Related Content

Holocaust survivors enter Auschwitz 73 years after its liberation on Holocaust Remembrance Day, Janu
August 24, 2019
U.S. Army memo with Nazi phrase leads to commander's suspension

By ROSE L. THAYER/STARS AND STRIPES/TNS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings