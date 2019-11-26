The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Chief Rabbi Mirvis: 'Poison' of antisemitism has taken root in UK's Labour

The party's response has been "utterly inadequate," Mirvis, Chief Rabbi of the United Hebrew Congregations of the Commonwealth writes.

By EZRA TAYLOR, REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 26, 2019 02:58
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and British Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis (photo credit: REUTERS)
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and British Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis
(photo credit: REUTERS)
 The poison of antisemitism "sanctioned from the top" has taken root in Britain's Labour Party, Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis said in an article published on Monday, warning the "soul of our nation is at stake" in next month's election.
Since Britain began its election campaign at the beginning of November, the conversation debating Jeremy Corbyn and his party's inaction over antisemitism has grown louder and more serious.
 
British Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, writing in an article for Tuesday's edition of the Times newspaper, said that "British Jews are gripped with by anxiety."
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, a veteran Palestinian campaigner, who has called terror groups Hamas and Hezbollah "friends," has been dogged by criticism from members, lawmakers and Jewish leaders that he has failed to tackle antisemitism in the party despite a promise to do so.
"The question I am now most frequently asked is: What will become of Jews and Judaism in Britain if the Labour Party forms the next government? This anxiety is justified," wrote Mirvis, Chief Rabbi of the United Hebrew Congregations of the Commonwealth.
He said the response of the party's leadership as their supporters drove lawmakers, members and staff out of the party for challenging anti-Jewish racism had been "utterly inadequate" and claims the party was doing everything it could and had investigated every case were "mendacious fiction."
"It is a failure to see this as a human problem rather than a political one. It is a failure of culture. It is a failure of leadership. A new poison – sanctioned from the top – has taken root in the Labour Party," he wrote.
A spokesman for Labour, who are trailing Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives in the polls ahead of the Dec. 12 election, claimed Corbyn was a lifelong campaigner against antsemitism.
"A Labour government will guarantee the security of the Jewish community, defend and support the Jewish way of life, and combat rising antisemitism in our country and across Europe," the spokesman said.
"We are taking robust action to root out antisemitism in the party, with swift suspensions, processes for rapid expulsions and an education program for members," he said.
 
Mirvis said that, while convention dictates that the chief rabbi stays away from party politics, challenging racism went beyond politics.
"How complicit in prejudice would a leader of Her Majesty’s opposition have to be to be considered unfit for office? Would associations with those who have incited hatred against Jews be enough? Would describing as 'friends' those who endorse the murder of Jews be enough? It seems not," he said.
"When December 12 arrives, I ask every person to vote with their conscience. Be in no doubt, the very soul of our nation is at stake."


