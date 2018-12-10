Gab account of 'Crying Nazi' lays bare extent of antisemitism on platform

Christopher Cantwell recovers from being pepper-sprayed as he and other white nationalists participate in a torch-lit march on the grounds of the University of Virginia ahead of the Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, Virginia on August 11, 2017.
(photo credit: STEPHANIE KEITH/REUTERS)
A month and a half after the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, gab, the social media platform which enabled the fatal shooter Robert Bowers to spread his antisemitic views, is still filled with antisemitic rhetoric and conspiracy theories.
A short look at the account of Chris Cantwell exposes the extent to which gab users feel free to share cringe-worthy messages that range from classic antisemitic conspiracy tales to outright calls for violence against all sorts of minorities.
Cantwell was dubbed the "Crying Nazi" after he was filmed on the verge of tears finding out that an arrest warrant had been issued against him after the Charlottsville protests. He reentered the public eye this week after promising violent retaliation the same day as James Alex Fields Jr., the Neo-Nazi who killed Heather Heyer and injured dozens others in the Charlottesville protest, was convicted of murder and nine other charges.
Cantwell promised “complete and total destruction” of the Left by “an army of fanatics” ready to die for their cause, according to The Washington Post
. He has since deleted the threats from his account.
But even after deleting his Charlottesville post, the "Crying Nazi's gab account is plastered with antisemitism, Islamophobia, Homophobia and hate-filled messages against virtually every other minority.
Yet, Jews seem to be Cantwell's target of choice.
A post from five days ago, pinned to the top of the account, blames Jews for the rise of radical Islamism, America's immigration, hate speech and foreign policies.
"It is the Jew, not the Islamist, who opened your borders. It is the Jew, not the Islamist, who prohibits you from criticizing Islam. It is the Jew, not the Islamist, who drives you to war in Muslim countries, and it is the Jew, not the Islamist, who forbids you from fighting those wars in a winnable fashion," the message reads.
The post garnered 421 likes and was reposted 161 times.
Gab, which advertises itself as a social network dedicated to preserving individual liberty, the freedom of speech, and the free flow of information on the internet, gained public attention after the Pittsburgh shooting at the end of October. Then, Robert Bowers entered the Tree of Life synagogue on a Saturday morning and shot 11 worshipers to death in the worst antisemitic attack in America's history. Bowers, who held a verified account, used gab frequently
to spread his hate-filled messages to like-minded extreme rightists.
The platform was taken down after the shooting, but returned online a few days later
.
Another post by Cantwell posted yesterday says, "I was just playing Mario Party, and couldn't help but think 'This game would be so much cooler if I was gunning down f*ggots, n*ggers, Jews, and reporters."'
94 people freely liked the post, many of them not even bothering to hide behind an alias.
In dozens of other posts a day the "Crying Nazi" further mocks, attacks and threatens democrats, transgenders and Muslims, as well a host of other minorities.
