German antisemitism commissioner warns Jews in Germany to not wear kippot

A MAN wearing a kippa waits for the start of a demonstration against antisemitism at Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate in 2014.
(photo credit: THOMAS PETER/REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The German government's antisemitism commissioner Felix Klein announced on Saturday that the country's Jewish community should avoid wearing kippot in public because of rising antisemitism.
"I cannot advise Jews to wear the kippot everywhere all the time in Germany," Klein told the Fuke media group.
He added that he "changed his mind (on the subject) compared to previously." Klein said urged training for German police and security officials on fighting antisemitism.
"There is a clear definition of antisemitism, and it has to be taught in police schools," Klein noted, adding "It likewise belongs in the education of teachers and lawyers."
The German federal ministry of the interior said there has been a 20 percent in increase in antisemitic crimes in Germany. The interior ministry and security agencies conflate radical Islalmic antisemitic attacks with extreme right-wing incidents against Jews. According to the interior ministry, right-wing extremists committed 90 percent of the 1,800 incidents in 2018. The real number of Islamic-animated antisemitic attacks in Germany is not well documented due to German authorities characterizing Islamic antisemitism as right-wing antisemitism.
Chancellor Angela Merkel's government has refused to ban the entire antisemitic terrorist organization Hezbollah in Germany.
Hezbollah has at least 950 operatives in Germany, according to 2018 intelligence reports reviewed by The Jerusalem Post. The 950 operatives in Germany spread jihadism, lethal antisemitism and recruit new members. Berlin's mayor Michael Müller permits a mixture of Hezbollah activists, pro-Iranian regime supporters, left-wing extremists and neo-Nazis to jointly march each at the annual al-Quds rally in downtown Berlin. The al-Quds rally calls for the destruction of the Jewish state.
In May, the social democratic party Friedrich Ebert foundation hosted an Iranian representative from a Tehran institute that advocates Holocaust denial. The General Secretary of the Social Democratic Party Andrea Nahles declined to call of the event that, according to critics, mainstreamed Iranian regime Holocaust denial. Germany's social democratic-controlled foreign ministry celebrated Iran's revolution in Feburary at Tehran's embassy in Berlin. Niels Annen, an under secretary in the ministry, participated in the event that celebrates a revolution that urges the obliteration of the Jewish state.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>