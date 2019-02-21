German foundation under fire for awarding prize to antisemitic BDS group

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

The Central Council of Jews in Germany and American Jewish organizations blasted the Foundation Roland Röhl for its decision to award in March a peace prize to a BDS group widely considered to be antisemitic.

Rabbi Abraham Cooper, the associate dean of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, told the Jerusalem Post on Tuesday that "Honoring a group devoted to Israel's demonization and demise, home to the world's largest Jewish community, is a horrible attack on Jewry by a German bestower of a 'peace prize."'

The group is called Jewish Voice for a Just Peace in the Middle East and is an energetic supporter of Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) campaign targeting the Jewish state.

The nearly 100,000 member Central Council of Jews in Germany classified Jewish Voice as an "antisemitic association," according to a German DPA wire service report.

Dr. Josef Schuster, the president of the Central Council, wrote a letter last week to the city of Göttingen's mayor Rolf-Georg Köhler urging him to take a stand against the antisemitism of the group Jewish Voice.

"The association is an active supporter of events of the boycott movement BDS against Israel, " wrote Schuster, adding "I certainly do not have to explain which historical precursors have had boycotts against Jewish institutions or Jews in Germany and what associations are created with such actions."

Schuster's reference was Hitler movement's boycott against Jewish businesses--a nascent phase in the Holocaust. The social democratic mayor Köhler of the university city of Göttingen in the state of Lower Saxony, who is a member of the foundation's board, announced on Wednesday that the city will not participate in the award ceremony this year, according to a report in the daily paper Dresdner Neueste Nachrichten by the journalists Thoralf Cleven and Ansgar Nehls.

In response to Schuster's criticism, the mayor called for the slated March 9 award event to be suspended until the antisemitism allegation could be clarified.

Schuster told Köhler that BDS targets "all living Israelis" and the direction of BDS is "undoubtedly antisemitic." His letter to the mayor was sent to the media group RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland (RND)--a Hanover-based joint corporate newsroom of German Madsack Media Group--that first reported on the alleged antisemitic scandal.

Deidre Berger, the director of the American Jewish Committee's office in Berlin, told the Post:" We reject categorically the awarding of the Peace Prize to the Jewish Voice. “She said that there is irony about an organization "that should receive a Peace Prize that actively supports the BDS campaign. The central demands of BDS are ultimately aimed at questioning the right of existence of the Jewish state and are by no means a contribution to a peaceful solution of the conflict."

Berger said because of the nature of BDS, "we are not surprised that there are always anti-Semitic incidents in the BDS environment, especially in times when antisemitism is increasing massively, we expect prizes to be awarded to organizations that actively speak out against antisemitism and Israel hatred rather than fueling it."

The Sparkasse bank in Göttingen wrote the Post by email on Wednesday that it pulled the plug on its financail support for the Göttinger Peace Prize to Jewish Voice. The bank provides a 3,000 Euro amount for the award. The bank said it is obligated to remain "politically neutral" and "expressly distances itself from every form of antisemitism." Schuster urged the Bank for Social Economy to close the account of Jewish Voice in January. Schuster said last month: “It is overdue that the Bank for Social Economy finally take the consequences and close the account of the Jewish Voice,” adding “For months now, the bank’s executive board has beat around the bush about this issue.”

“There can be no compromise on antisemitism,” he said. “Determination is needed here.”

The University of Göttingen also withdrew its support for the award ceremony for Jewish Voice. The university's president Ulrike Beisiegel said the academic institution will not allow the event to take place at the university. She, like the mayor, is a member of the board of the Foundation Roland Röhl.

Felix Klein, Germany's federal commissioner for combating antisemitism, sharply criticized the award to Jewish Voice. He said that "In particular, the support of the BDS movement by this organization and its American offshoot is highly problematic."

Jewish Voice in Germany describes the US-based Jewish Voice for Peace as it's “sister organization.” Jewish Voice in the US hosted the convicted Palestinian terrorist Rasmea Odeh at its spring 2017 conference in Chicago. The head of the NGO said at the time that Jewish Voice for Peace was “honored to hear from her.”

Odeh, a former member of the US- and EU-classified terrorist organization Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, was responsible for a 1969 bombing that murdered two students, Leon Kanner and Eddie Joffe, in a Jerusalem supermarket. She pleaded guilty in 2017 to US naturalization fraud, and was deported in September to Jordan because she had lied about her terrorism conviction when she entered the US. Israel bans the US-based Jewish Voice from entering the country.

The Göttinger Peace Prize, which is awarded by the Foundation Roland Röhl, is devoted to peace and conflict research. Schuster said the jury for the peace prize should be dismissed.

The head of the peace prize jury, the left-wing journalist Andreas Zumach, who was accussed by the Simon Wiesenthal Center's chief Nazi-hunter Dr. Efraim Zuroff of stoking antisemitism, said the jury will not revoke the prize to Jewish Voice, according to Dresdner Neueste Nachrichten. Zumach alleged the city and the university are "cowardly" and "dishonest" for withdrawing their support for the award.

Dr. Efraim Zuroff, director of the Simon Wiesenthal Center’s Jerusalem office, told the Post last week that Zumach has engaged “in clearly antisemitic activity” with his support of BDS. Zumach is a member of the advisory board of the pro-BDS organization Alliance to End the Israeli Occupation.

Zuroff said that Zumach has used language that is an “antisemitic trope” because “he accuses Jews of being powerful and implies Jewish control of the media and finance.” He added that Zumach’s alleged antisemitic discourse suggests “Jews run a lobby to control Germany.” Zumach refused to respond to requests for an interview and declined to answer e-mail queries about Zuroff’s criticisms. Zumach declined to answer previous Post queries about his alleged anti-Jewish rhetoric. Zumach was awarded the Göttinger Peace Prize in 2009.

