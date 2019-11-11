India raises alert on potential terror attack against Israeli, Jewish tourists

A rabbi touches a wall riddled with bullet holes in front of Nariman House after a multi-faith candelight vigil for the victims of last year's attack by gunmen in Mumbai November 17, 2009. Nariman House, home to the Mumbai chapter of the Chabad-Lubavitch Jewish movement, was one of 10 sites attacked. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Indian intelligence forces have released a warning that a terrorist organization will attempt to attack Jewish and Israeli targets in the country.



Indian Army intelligence received specific information about plans to attack Jewish institutions, such as a synagogue in the southern state of Kerala. Places where there is a high concentration of Israeli travelers, such as Chabad houses throughout the country, have also been placed on alert.

As a result, Indian forces are increasing the security around Jewish institutions and places with lots of Israeli travelers.Early last month, Indian security authorities raised the security alert in New Delhi's capital following information that a terrorist cell would attempt to carry out attacks against Israeli and Jewish targets over the coming High Holy Days.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });