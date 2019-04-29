Israeli cartoonist mocks New York Times antisemitic cartoon

The sun peaks over the New York Times Building in New York August 14, 2013 .
Following the international publication of an antisemitic cartoon by the New York Times, Israeli cartoonist Shay Charka rebuttled with a cartoon of his own.
The cartoon included an apparently blind US President Donald Trump wearing a yamulke while being led by a dog with the face if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Star of David collar.
Charka's recreation replaces Trump's face with a copy of the New York Times, Netanyahu's face with a book of protocols that shows a snake winding its way around the world on the cover, and the Star of David with "BDS."
The artist, who works for the Israeli publication Makor Rishon, was responding to the Times's apology, in which they called the original cartoon "offensive, and it was an error of judgement to publish it."
