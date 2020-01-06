The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Jewish teen assaulted on London bus

‘You stupid Jews think you own the world,’ assailant tell Jewish boy

By JEREMY SHARON  
JANUARY 6, 2020 17:54
Ultra-Orthodox Jews stand in a street in the predominantly Jewish neighborhood of Stamford Hill in the UK (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Ultra-Orthodox Jews stand in a street in the predominantly Jewish neighborhood of Stamford Hill in the UK
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A teenage Jewish boy was punched and antisemitic remarks were shouted at him on a public bus in London on Monday.
The 13-year-old boy was on a bus to the north London neighborhood of Stamford Hill, which has a large, ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, the Shomrim civilian patrol organization reported.
The boy was punched in the stomach by a male who shouted at him, “You stupid Jews think you own the world” and “You f***ing Jews.”
The Board of Deputies of British Jews described the incident as an “unprovoked racist assault” and as “sickening.” “The vile individual who perpetrated this attack must be arrested and subjected to the full force of the law,” a spokesman said.
The Evening Standard newspaper said London’s Metropolitan Police had confirmed the attack.
Last week, antisemitic graffiti implying that the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks were a Jewish conspiracy was spray-painted on a London synagogue. The Metropolitan Police said it was investigating the graffiti as “a racially motivated hate crime.”
Separately, the Board of Deputies condemned what it described as antisemitic conspiracy theories tweeted by Port Vale soccer player Tom Pope.
Pope, whose team plays in a lower league, tweeted on Sunday in response to a request for a “prediction” on a third world war: “We invade Iran, then Cuba, then North Korea, then the Rothchilds are crowned champions of every bank on the planet.”
Pope later deleted the tweet, but not before he defended it strongly against accusations of racism, tweeting, “Racist?? They own the bloody banks! There’s no racial malice whatsoever and anyone would say the bloody same!”
Pope’s comments “show that he subscribes to the notorious antisemitic conspiracy theory that the Rothschild family exert[s] overwhelming control over global finances,” Board of Deputies President Marie van der Zyl Pope said in a tweet.
She urged the UK Football Association and the Port Vale soccer club “to send a clear message that the promotion of antisemitism will not be tolerated at any level of the game.”
The UK had a record-high number of antisemitic incidents in 2018, the latest year that records are available for, which followed previous record highs in 2017 and 2016. However, physical assaults in 2018 were down 17% from 2017, with 123 such attacks against British Jews in 2018, down from 149.


Tags hate crime Stamford Hill antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Don’t mourn Soleimani By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Why does ‘The Second Israel’ adore Benjamin Netanyahu? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Say 'no' to antisemitism By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Haredi parties in Israeli politics By EHUD OLMERT
United Hatzalah founder Eli Beer Our responsibility to save the elderly of Israel By ELI BEER

Most Read

1 US assassinates Qasem Soleimani, Iran slams 'cowardly US bombing'
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
2 The Ottomans are back - what does that mean for Israel?
The Ottomans are back
3 Soleimani's luck couldn't last; this time he met his end (obit-analysis)
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (left) stands on the frontlines during an offensive operation against Islamic State in the town of Tal Ksaiba, in Iraq, in 2015
4 Soleimani was a monster, wanted atomic cloud over Tel Aviv - German newspaper
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (left) stands on the frontlines during an offensive operation against Islamic State in the town of Tal Ksaiba, in Iraq, in 2015
5 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by
We use both first party and third party cookies to provide tailored experiences throughout our website. You may read our privacy policy to learn more about it. By clicking "I Accept" you agree to the use of those cookies, as well as our privacy policies