LFI cancel booth at Party conference due to antisemitism concerns

Britain's Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn delivers his keynote speech at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool in 2018. (photo credit: PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS)

Labour Friends of Israel (LFI) has decided it will not have a booth at this years UK Labour Party conference because of safety and antisemitism concerns.



The five-day conference is set to kick off this weekend in Brighton.

In a statement the LFI said that “the ongoing abuse of Jewish party members – highlighted by July’s [BBC] Panorama programme – and the failure of Jeremy Corbyn to do anything to deter his supporters from engaging in it, means that we have decided it would not be appropriate for us to have a stand at [the] Labour party conference this year.“Our staff have faced incidents of antisemitism in previous years and, given that the situation appears to have further deteriorated, we do not feel it is responsible as an employer to put them in this environment,” the organization said.The BBC Panorama expose addressed how Labour leader’s senior team interfered multiple times in disciplinary cases pertaining to antisemitism in the party.The decision by Labour Friends of Israel comes in the midst of an outcry by the Jewish Labour Movement (JLM) after it was discovered that the party plans to debate the antisemitism crisis and “changes to the disciplinary rules on antisemitism on Shabbat.”In a statement released on Twitter the JLM said that “time and again, the Party leadership and the NEC have demonstrated a complete failure in both judgement and commitment to tackle antisemitism .”The JLM stressed that as a statutory investigation by the Equalities and Human Rights Commission is “well underway, this is the latest example of institutional failing.“We have learnt...from press reports that the Party wishes to make sweeping changes to the disciplinary rules on antisemitism, without consulting us, its only Jewish affiliate, or any communal organization,” the JLM charged. “To add insult to injury, they will debate these changes at conference on the Jewish Sabbath, when religiously observant Jewish Labour delegates will be silenced, unable to participate in the debate.”The JLM also made it clear that “the Jewish community has zero confidence that proposals to hand the NEC more powers on disciplinary matters will solve this crisis.“There have been countless examples of NEC members either engaging in antisemitism or turning a blind eye to it,” the group said, adding that “it will simply streamline the process of letting antisemites off the hook.”The JLM’s national chairman, Mike Katz tweeted a picture of the statement with the caption: “As we have to keep on saying, this problem is institutional and it's not going away.”The Labour Party has struggled with antisemitism for years, following Jeremy Corbyn’s appointment as its leader in 2015.Corbyn and UK Labour have faced accusations of antisemitism committed by members, while others have charged that the leader has allowed this phenomenon to spread across the party without real consequences.Corbyn also caused major controversy after refusing to adopt fully the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism in Labour’s new code of conduct.Over the last year, several Labour MPs and members have quit the party because of antisemitism.In July, three UK Labour members quit the party due to “institutionalized antisemitism,” while in February, seven Labour MPs resigned to protest the way Corbyn has dealt with Brexit and antisemitism.

