The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Liberal student drops out CUNY Law for antisemitic harassment

Her choice to defend Israel’s right to exist made her the focus of the pro-Palestinian groups

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
APRIL 12, 2020 19:23
A woman wearing a T-shirt which reads, "Boycott Israel", takes part in a demonstration in favour of the occupied Palestinian people of Gaza in Brussels December 27, 2011. (photo credit: REUTERS/SEBASTIAN SCHEINER/POOL)
A woman wearing a T-shirt which reads, "Boycott Israel", takes part in a demonstration in favour of the occupied Palestinian people of Gaza in Brussels December 27, 2011.
(photo credit: REUTERS/SEBASTIAN SCHEINER/POOL)
Rafaella Gunz describes herself as liberal, feminist and bisexual woman and activist. Growing up, she was always aware of her Jewish heritage, but it did not necessarily represent the strongest element of her identity and she would definitely not call herself a Zionist. However, after her experience in college and above all in her first year of law school at the City University New York, things have dramatically changed.
At CUNY, her choice to defend Israel’s right to exist made her the focus of the pro-Palestinian groups which enjoy broad support at the school.
As months went by, Gunz went through an increasing ordeal of disturbing episodes which saw her confronted and harassed by a number of fellow classmates as well as a teaching assistant, on campus and online with no support from faculty members or student body institutions.
After she wrote an op-ed on the Jewish Journal revealing how the experience prompted her to identify as Zionist, a petition titled “CUNY Law Student groups, Students, Alumni and Faculty stand with SJP and Palestinian students” started to circulate. Gunz explained that, despite not mentioning her name, the petition which, among other things, denounced a “subset of Zionist activists,” was directed against her as the only pro-Israel activist on campus. The document has been signed by dozens of student organizations, faculty members and students.
“There are many streams of Zionism and I definitely fall in the liberal Zionism category because I believe in a two-state solution and that Palestinians should have a homeland,” she explained. “I believe in all the things that liberals believe in, including gay-marriage and universal health care, except that I also think that Jews should have a homeland. This small part of who I am gave people at CUNY the license to demonize me, to call me racist and Islamophobic.”
The situation has taken a heavy toll on Gunz's academic and social life, as well as her psychological well being. As a result she decided to drop out of the school – she plans to start social working school at Yeshiva University in the fall -  and she is working to bring a complaint against CUNY.
“I am speaking to lawyers at the Brandeis Center and Lawfare Project about possible Title VI complaints or other forms of litigation we could pursue. I was approached by a very far-right organization interested in representing my case but I decided not to partner with them because they do a lot of things that disagree with my other morals,” she told The Jerusalem Post.
“I definitely want to file a complaint against the school so that they will know that this behavior is not acceptable,” she said, adding that since her story started to receive media coverage she has been contacted by other people who had similar experiences at CUNY.
Asked to share her opinion on why the situation arose in the first place, Grunz explained that the first problem she sees is a deep lack of education on Jewish history.
“People think that antisemitism started and ended with the Holocaust, and now Jews are just white people, very privileged with good jobs and a lot of money,” she said. “The idea that Jews are white erases our ethnic identity and paints us as oppressors. It ignores the fact that Jews are indigenous to the Middle East and that they come in all skin tones. It also ignores the reality of pan-Arab colonialism, that there were all sorts of groups in the Middle East and now by far and large it is all Muslim.”
Gunz also pointed out that American left leadership bears responsibility for the situation.
“For example, Bernie Sanders demonized AIPAC, calling it racist and right-wing, while in reality it is a bipartisan group and he also has antisemitic surrogates like Linda Sarsour, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib. He says that Jewish identity is important to him and that Israel has a right to exist, which is great, but I don’t think he is doing enough about it,” she said.
The student pointed out that for things to change, people would need to confront biases that are uncomfortable to them.
“A lot of people on the left unfortunately are happy to do it when it comes to other groups, but not about Jews,” she pointed out. “I think many who have no ties to either side of the conflict should ask themselves why their reaction is so visceral and they hold Israel to a different standard than China, Iran and states where human rights are severely abused,” she said.
“I believe that they don’t want to come to the uncomfortable truth is that it is because it involves Jews,” she added.
Gunz described antisemitism as “the hammer that forges the horse-shoe theory.”
“The political spectrum is not a line, it is shaped like a horseshoe where the far-right and the far-left are a lot closer than they think. Antisemitism proves it,” she concluded. “You can dress it up as anti-Zionism all you want, but when you try so hard to demonize the one tiny little country the size of New Jersey which is home to half the world's Jews, you have to think about how you feel about Jews.”


Tags Zionism university Bernie Sanders antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo What price will Israel pay in the next prisoner swap? By JPOST EDITORIAL
A disconnected leadership - comment By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: It’s a lack self-awareness, stupid! By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Blue and White? It’s black By EHUD OLMERT
Jacob Nagel Coronavirus crisis and its future influence on Israel-China-US relations By JACOB NAGEL, JONATHAN SCHANZER

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
2 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 BDS founder: If Israel develops coronavirus vaccine you can take it
Omar Barghouti, founder of the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel and a co-founder of BDS
4 Coronavirus: Netanyahu announces nationwide lockdown until Friday
An ambulance driving in the central Israeli city of Elad, April 5, 2020
5 Top hospital head to 'Post': Coronavirus strategy failed
The Israeli Magen David Adom national emergency service at a coronavirus testing complex in Bnei Brak on April 1, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by