Man shoves baby’s stroller in London and calls parents ‘dirty Jews’

The man saw a passerby filming the exchange with a cellphone and tried to knock the device from the person’s hand.

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ
August 7, 2019 04:01
Jewish parents in London said a young man shoved their baby stroller holding an infant and called them “dirty Jews.”

The incident Sunday, which police are treating as a hate crime, escalated after the man pushed aside the stroller while the parents were sitting at a cafe on St. Albans Street, The Independent reported Monday. He called the parents “dirty Jews” after they protested.



The man saw a passerby filming the exchange with a cellphone and tried to knock the device from the person’s hand. He then kicked an advertising board in the family’s direction and walked away.



Last month, a British Jewish community watchdog said that a record number of anti-Semitic incidents have been recorded in the United Kingdom for the first six months of 2019.



The 892 incidents listed in the Community Security Trust, or CST, January-June Antisemitic Incidents Report for the first half of the year  is a 10 percent increase from the 810 incidents recorded during the same period in 2018.


