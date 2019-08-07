Man shoves baby’s stroller in London and calls parents ‘dirty Jews’.
(photo credit: screenshot)
Jewish parents in London said a young man shoved their baby stroller holding an infant and called them “dirty Jews.”
The incident Sunday, which police are treating as a hate crime, escalated after the man pushed aside the stroller while the parents were sitting at a cafe on St. Albans Street, The Independent reported
Monday. He called the parents “dirty Jews” after they protested.
The man saw a passerby filming the exchange with a cellphone and tried to knock the device from the person’s hand. He then kicked an advertising board in the family’s direction and walked away.
Last month, a British Jewish community watchdog said
that a record number of anti-Semitic incidents have been recorded in the United Kingdom for the first six months of 2019.
The 892 incidents listed in the Community Security Trust, or CST, January-June Antisemitic Incidents Report for the first half of the year is a 10 percent increase from the 810 incidents recorded during the same period in 2018.
var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>
`;
document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont;
(function (v, i){
});