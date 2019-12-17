if(window.innerWidth>=1024) { googletag.defineSlot('/6943/JPost_2017/Desktop/All_Regular_Ad_Units/Article_300x600_Sidebar_1', [[300, 600], [300, 300], [160, 600], [300, 250], [120, 600]], 'div-gpt-ad-1478795987940-2').addService(googletag.pubads()); }
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

New report suggests BDS gaining popularity among far-right groups

The report used open-source information to assess whether there is an overlap of ideologies between the far Right and far Left.

By JEREMY SHARON  
DECEMBER 17, 2019 20:27
Supporters of white nationalist leader Jason Kessler arrive to take a subway to leave the area after a Washington, D.C. rally marking the one year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville ‘Unite the Right’ protests, while en route to Vienna, Virginia, U.S. August 12, 2018 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Supporters of white nationalist leader Jason Kessler arrive to take a subway to leave the area after a Washington, D.C. rally marking the one year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville ‘Unite the Right’ protests, while en route to Vienna, Virginia, U.S. August 12, 2018
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A new report has underlined the affinity of far-right, neo-Nazi, and white supremacist groups for the anti-Israel hatred of the far-left and the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel.
The report, produced by the StopAntisemitism organization and the Zachor Legal Institute, used open-source information to assess whether there is an overlap of ideologies between the far Right and far Left.
It also looked at the activities of prominent and central proponents of the BDS movement, finding that many comments made by such activists would be deemed antisemitic according to the working definition of antisemitism by the respected International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance organization.
The report noted that the neo-Nazi Daily Stormer website and the Stormfront web forum both shared leaks published by anti-Zionist website Electronic Intifada of an unpublished Al Jazeera documentary called “The Lobby” on pro-Israel activism.
The Daily Stormer also published an op-ed praising controversial US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib for comments in which she distorted history by claiming that Palestinians had helped save Jewish lives in the Holocaust by creating a safe haven for Jews in Mandate Palestine.
Additionally, the report points to support voiced on far-right forums for the BDS campaign, including backing from infamous antisemite and former “Grand Wizard” of the Ku Klux Klan David Duke.
As well as looking at the predilection of anti-Israel and far-right groups to entertain similar ideas about the Jewish state, the report also points to antisemitic activity by the BDS movement.
It noted that BDS founder Omar Barghouti said that no Palestinian “would ever accept a Jewish state in Palestine,” and that the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel (“PACBI), the cultural and academic division of the BDS National Committee, has compared Israeli policy to that of the Nazis.
It also highlighted the antisemitic rhetoric and imagery used by Salah Khawaja, a BNC secretariat member, and other prominent members of the BDS movement. 
“It is impossible to ignore the relationship between BDS activity and growing antisemitic incidents generally and antisemitism on campuses in particular,” said president of Zachor Legal Institute Marc Greendorfer.
“Our report provides evidence that [US] state and federal legislators need to act, as they have with regard to so many other minority groups that have been targeted with hate and discrimination, to protect American Jews from the demonization and delegitimization campaign promoted by BDS.”


Tags bds david duke Anti-Zionism extremism antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Iran’s cover up By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isaac Herzog The French parliament’s much needed moral clarity on antisemitism By ISAAC HERZOG
Shmuley Boteach As Jews are gunned down in New Jersey, Cory Booker tours Iowa’s cornfields By SHMULEY BOTEACH
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Only the voters can put a prime minister out to pasture By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Moshe Dann The EU’s proxy war against Israel By MOSHE DANN

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by