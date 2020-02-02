Portuguese cartoonist publishes antisemitic political cartoon

Portuguese cartoon artist Vasco Gargalo has been criticized for creating an antisemitic political cartoon that was published in the weekly Portuguese news magazine Sábado. Media reports were being disseminated last week showing Gargalo’s cartoon, which depicts Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wearing an armband like that of the Nazis, but with a Star of David rather than a swastika on the band. In the image, Netanyahu is pushing a coffin draped in a Palestinian Authority flag into an oven. Above the oven is the infamous gate of Auschwitz with the German phrase, “Arbeit Macht Frei,” meaning, “work will set you free.” The cartoon, which was created on November 15, 2019 and is titled “The Crematorium,” sparked debate after its publication in Sábado.
The right-wing Btsalmo (In His Image), an Israel based human rights organization, has written a formal complaint to the editor of Sábado, which demands that Gargalo be dismissed from Sábado; that the magazine remove all copies of the cartoon; and that the magazine issue a public apology. Also in the letter, Btsalmo CEO Shai Glick explained that according to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of the antisemitism, this cartoon qualifies as both Holocaust denial and Holocaust minimization. Glick copied and sent his letter to the Portuguese prime minister, the Israeli prime minister, the ambassador of Portugal to Israel, the ambassador of Israel to Portugal, the Israeli foreign minister, and the editor of Sábado, among others.
On #HolocaustRemembranceDay, this cartoon appeared by Portuguese cartoonist, #VascoGargalo.This cartoon does not inspire #peace.— Center Against Anti-Semitism (@CTRAntisemitism) January 30, 2020
It insults #Holocaust victims by using it as a tool of #hate.
Palestinians were offered peace.
This was their response.#Antisemitism @vascogargalo pic.twitter.com/P4agmzgWJE
The right-wing Btsalmo (In His Image), an Israel based human rights organization, has written a formal complaint to the editor of Sábado, which demands that Gargalo be dismissed from Sábado; that the magazine remove all copies of the cartoon; and that the magazine issue a public apology. Also in the letter, Btsalmo CEO Shai Glick explained that according to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of the antisemitism, this cartoon qualifies as both Holocaust denial and Holocaust minimization. Glick copied and sent his letter to the Portuguese prime minister, the Israeli prime minister, the ambassador of Portugal to Israel, the ambassador of Israel to Portugal, the Israeli foreign minister, and the editor of Sábado, among others.