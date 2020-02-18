The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
White nationalist Nick Fuentes' YouTube channel is banned for hate speech

Fuentes revealed the news about his channel to his 86,600 Twitter followers on Saturday.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA  
FEBRUARY 18, 2020 03:54
Nick Fuentes answers question during an interview with Agence France-Presse in Boston, May 9, 2016. (photo credit: WILLIAM EDWARDS/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)
Nick Fuentes answers question during an interview with Agence France-Presse in Boston, May 9, 2016.
(photo credit: WILLIAM EDWARDS/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)
The YouTube channel of white nationalist Nick Fuentes has been banned for hate speech.
Fuentes leads the Groyper Army, a group of young far-right activists who want to push mainstream conservatism towards white nationalism. He has questioned the number of Jews who were killed in the Holocaust and believes that Israel has a malicious influence on US policy.
Fuentes revealed the news about his channel to his 86,600 Twitter followers on Saturday.
He announced that his YouTube show will continue next week on DLive, a live streaming website on blockchain.
In 2018, Fuentes said he avoids the term “white nationalist” for purely tactical reasons.
“The reason I wouldn’t call myself a white nationalist — it’s not because I don’t see the necessity for white people to have a homeland and for white people to have a country,” Fuentes said. “It’s because I think that kind of terminology is used almost exclusively by the left to defame and I think the terminology and the labels that we use — I don’t think that we can look at them outside of the context of their connotations in America.”


