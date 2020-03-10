The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Woman indicted on hate crime charge for attacking Israeli college student

The woman is seen on video verbally and physically attacking an Israeli college student on the New York City subway and has been indicted.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA  
MARCH 10, 2020 05:24
People enter the subway station by the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal following an attempted detonation during the morning rush hour, in New York City, New York, US, December 11, 2017 (photo credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)
People enter the subway station by the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal following an attempted detonation during the morning rush hour, in New York City, New York, US, December 11, 2017
(photo credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)
A woman who is seen on video verbally and physically attacking an Israeli college student on the New York City subway has been indicted.
In the video Zarinah Ali, 38, uses antisemitic epithets including “You f***in’ nasty a** Jews” and “You stinking a** Jew” while assaulting Lihi Aharon in December. A friend of Aharon’s recorded the attack.
Aharon was sitting next to a haredi Orthodox man on the subway and Ali shouted epithets at him as well.
“She was yelling at him, shouting at him, ‘Allahu Akbar’ [God is most great] and ‘Allah will kill you,’ ‘nasty Jews,’ she was citing clauses from the Quran and ‘when you see a Jew you got to kill him’ and she used a lot of profanity,” Aharon told Fox News.
She also said Ali smacked a cellphone out of her hand when Aharon tried to record the altercation, then grabbed and pulled on Aharon’s face and scratched her until she bled.
Ali was arrested the same day and charges with assault. A Manhattan grand jury returned the indictment last week.


