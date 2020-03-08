Approximately 100 people exposed to coronavirus at Maryland shiva call

As many as 100 people have been exposed to the deadly coronavirus after paying a shiva call in Maryland, the Forward reported.The news comes after three residents of Montgomery County, Maryland, were diagnosed with the disease after contracting it on a cruise in Egypt. The three had shown symptoms upon their return, but at the time, the Center for Disease Control only recommended tests from people who were traveling to China, according to a Washington Post report. One of the three confirmed cases visited the shiva at a retirement community in the county known as The Village on February 28 before getting diagnosed, exposing all the attendees to the virus.According to the grandson of the man who died, the attendees numbered anywhere from 70 to 100.Maryland's governor said this was a cause for concern, and urged all attendees to watch for symptoms.The coronavirus outbreak has been spreading throughout the US at a rapid pace over the past few days, and is especially deadly to the elderly and those with prior underlying conditions. At a Congressional hearing last week, Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of tropical medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, said that the coronavirus “is like the angel of death for older individuals,” The Associated Press reported.