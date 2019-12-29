Avigdor Liberman in response to Monsey attack: Immigrate to Israel

"Again and again, we are witnessing the dire consequences of antisemitism," Yisrael Beytenu head Avigdor Liberman expressed upon learning of the latest antisemitic attack in New York , which left five people injured, including two critically.

“Alongside the deep grief and best wishes for the injured, it is important to know that the main solution to such phenomena is immigration to Israel,” he stressed.

On Saturday night New York time, a perpetrator entered a Chabad synagogue known as “Rabbi Rottenburg’s Shul,” located in the Forshay neighborhood in Monsey. He pulled out a machete and began to stab people.

President Reuven Rivlin expressed "shock" and "outrage” at such an event.

"The rise of antisemitism is not just a Jewish problem, and certainly not just the State of Israel’s problem," Rivlin said. "We must work together to confront this evil, which is raising its head again and is a genuine threat around the world.”

Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog called the attack "an attempt of cold-blooded murder of Jews, in the heart of a warm and thriving Jewish community that gathered to light Hannukah candles.

"This past year, the Jewish holidays have turned from joyous times of light to dark days filled with fear for Jews around the world," he continued. "Law enforcement agencies in the United States are making huge efforts to protect Jewish communities, but a relentless battle must be waged against this horrifying and painful spate of violent antisemitic acts. It’s unacceptable that a Jew wearing a kippah cannot safely walk the streets of New York. It always starts with the Jews, but never ends just with the Jews.”

At the same time, Yaakov Hagoel, vice-chairman of the World Zionist Organization and commissioner for Combating Antisemitism at the National Institutions in Israel "demanded" that the US government protect Jews

"Pass strict laws to combat antisemitism, enforce existing anti-xenophobic legislation and, most importantly, implement anti-hate programs in all schools," he stressed.

Blue and White Head Benny Gantz expressed confidence in the New York authorities to take action and "do everything possible to mitigate the phenomenon.

Others, simply expressed their wishes for a speedy recovery and solidarity with the Jewish community.

“I send my wishes for a full and speedy recovery to those injured in the stabbing attack in Monsey,” wrote Blue and White co-head Yair Lapid. “Antisemitism will not defeat us and will not break our spirit. Like all of us, the community in Monsey will light Hanukkah candles tonight and pray for good news.”

"The Hanukkah lights cannot be extinguished by hatred and tonight, together with the Jews of Monsey, we will light them again in sorrow, solidarity, and faith,” tweeted former MK Michael Oren.