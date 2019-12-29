The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Avigdor Liberman in response to Monsey attack: Immigrate to Israel

President Reuven Rivlin expressed "shock" and "outrage” at such an event.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
DECEMBER 29, 2019 10:52
Jewish people try to take a look of the area where 5 people were stabbed at a Hasidic rabbi's home in Monsey, New York (photo credit: REUTERS)
Jewish people try to take a look of the area where 5 people were stabbed at a Hasidic rabbi's home in Monsey, New York
(photo credit: REUTERS)
"Again and again, we are witnessing the dire consequences of antisemitism," Yisrael Beytenu head Avigdor Liberman expressed upon learning of the latest antisemitic attack in New York, which left five people injured, including two critically.
 
“Alongside the deep grief and best wishes for the injured, it is important to know that the main solution to such phenomena is immigration to Israel,” he stressed.
 
On Saturday night New York time, a perpetrator entered a Chabad synagogue known as “Rabbi Rottenburg’s Shul,” located in the Forshay neighborhood in Monsey. He pulled out a machete and began to stab people.
 
President Reuven Rivlin expressed "shock" and "outrage” at such an event.
 
"The rise of antisemitism is not just a Jewish problem, and certainly not just the State of Israel’s problem," Rivlin said. "We must work together to confront this evil, which is raising its head again and is a genuine threat around the world.”
 
Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog called the attack "an attempt of cold-blooded murder of Jews, in the heart of a warm and thriving Jewish community that gathered to light Hannukah candles.
 
"This past year, the Jewish holidays have turned from joyous times of light to dark days filled with fear for Jews around the world," he continued. "Law enforcement agencies in the United States are making huge efforts to protect Jewish communities, but a relentless battle must be waged against this horrifying and painful spate of violent antisemitic acts. It’s unacceptable that a Jew wearing a kippah cannot safely walk the streets of New York. It always starts with the Jews, but never ends just with the Jews.”
 
At the same time, Yaakov Hagoel, vice-chairman of the World Zionist Organization and commissioner for Combating Antisemitism at the National Institutions in Israel "demanded" that the US government protect Jews.
 
"Pass strict laws to combat antisemitism, enforce existing anti-xenophobic legislation and, most importantly, implement anti-hate programs in all schools," he stressed.
 
Blue and White Head Benny Gantz expressed confidence in the New York authorities to take action and "do everything possible to mitigate the phenomenon.
 
Others, simply expressed their wishes for a speedy recovery and solidarity with the Jewish community.
 
“I send my wishes for a full and speedy recovery to those injured in the stabbing attack in Monsey,” wrote Blue and White co-head Yair Lapid. “Antisemitism will not defeat us and will not break our spirit. Like all of us, the community in Monsey will light Hanukkah candles tonight and pray for good news.”
 
"The Hanukkah lights cannot be extinguished by hatred and tonight, together with the Jews of Monsey, we will light them again in sorrow, solidarity, and faith,” tweeted former MK Michael Oren.


Tags Avigdor Liberman Benny Gantz Monsey
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Gaza paradigm By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yvette Nahmia-Messinas A Greek Jew revisits Christmas and Hanukkah By YVETTE NAHMIA-MESSINAS
Lela Gilbert Gazan Christians on Christmas: Escape from watchful eye of radical Muslims By LELA GILBERT
Gil Troy Biblical Hebron is a complicated, historic, heartbreaking hot spot By GIL TROY
Douglas Bloomfield Washington Watch: Vote the bums out By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
US politics
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by