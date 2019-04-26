Buenos Aires city honors career of Olympic swimmer Damian Blaum

swimming pool under water illustrative.
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Argentinean Olympic swimmer Damian Blaum, who started his career at a Jewish sport club in Buenos Aires, was honored by the Buenos Aires City Parliament as “Outstanding Sports Personality” in recognition of his career.
Raised in a Jewish family which was a member of Club Nautico Hacoaj sport and community center, Blaum, 37, started to swim at the age of 9 for Hacoaj, but four years later moved to Club de Gimnasia y Esgrima, one of the country’s largest sport clubs, to follow his coach.
The recognition by the city parliament was prompted by legislator Gonzalo Straface who spoke at the award ceremony, saying that “his career is still active on the world circuit” and praising not only his long career but also “his values as a person.”
The Jewish athlete in February 2018 set a new record for swimming from Uruguay to Argentina crossing the Rio de la Plata river in 9 hours 6 minutes, a distance of about 26 miles.
In 2013, Blaum won the world championship in the Open Waters category of the International Swimming Federation after four consecutive years as runner up.
Blaum swam for Argentina in the 2008 Olympics where he finished 21st in the Mens 10 K event.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>