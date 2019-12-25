The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Challenging Swedish city of Malmo honors Jewish-Muslim organization

Rabbi Moshe David Hacohen and Imam Salahuddin Barakat established Amanah in 2017. Since then, they have been working together relentlessly to fight prejudice and foster trust.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
DECEMBER 25, 2019 14:08
Rabbi Moshe David Hacohen and Imam Salahuddin Barakat from Amanah are awarded Malmo's City Prize on December 19, 2019. (photo credit: MUBARIK ABDIRAHMAN)
Rabbi Moshe David Hacohen and Imam Salahuddin Barakat from Amanah are awarded Malmo's City Prize on December 19, 2019.
(photo credit: MUBARIK ABDIRAHMAN)
The Swedish city of Malmo has bestowed its Human Rights Award on a rabbi and an imam who have been working together to bridge the gap between the city’s large Muslim population, the Jewish community and the general society.
Rabbi Moshe David Hacohen and Imam Salahuddin Barakat established Amanah: The Jewish – Muslim Faith and Trust Project in 2017. Since then, they have been working together relentlessly organizing joint projects as well as touring Malmo’s schools and addressing the students.
Regular events include joint holiday celebrations and Beit Midrash/Madrassah joint study sessions - the terms refer to the traditional Hebrew and Arabic words for study hall – covering texts that are meaningful for both faiths.
Malmo, where about a third of the 300,000 residents is Muslim, is considered one of the most problematic cities in Europe for the lack of integration. About 1,200 Jews live in the city.
Working against discrimination and racism, and specifically antisemitism and Islamophobia is one of the organization goals.
Barakat heads Malmö Muslim Network, an organization representing the majority of Muslim organizations in city. Since he and Hacohen have started working together they have often spoken up and condemned antisemitic episodes and attacks.
The rabbi and the imam were awarded the prize, that entails funding for SEK 50,000 – about $5,300 - by the mayor of Malmo Katrin Jammeh Stjernfeldt in a ceremony that took place Thursday.
“We are very proud that Amanah has been chosen for Malmö City's Prize for Human Rights. It is wonderful that through the unique partnership between the Muslim and Jewish communities, this city, which has been known for its' challenges, has come forward to serve as a beacon of light in forming bridges and trust through working together against any act of discrimination,” Hacohen told The Jerusalem Post.
“This is an important statement by the city not only for our own minority communities but for the entire society - that we must move forward to create a future in which each person can be appreciated for whom they are and what they have to contribute to society,” he added.


