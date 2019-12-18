if(window.innerWidth>=1024) { googletag.defineSlot('/6943/JPost_2017/Desktop/All_Regular_Ad_Units/Article_300x600_Sidebar_1', [[300, 600], [300, 300], [160, 600], [300, 250], [120, 600]], 'div-gpt-ad-1478795987940-2').addService(googletag.pubads()); }
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Colombia’s Day of the Little Candles looks an awful lot like Hanukkah

Jews in Colombia preparing for Hanukkah saw something earlier this month that no doubt looked very familiar.

By ALAN GRABINSKY  
DECEMBER 18, 2019 03:59
hanukkah candles good pic 248.88 (photo credit: Courtesy)
hanukkah candles good pic 248.88
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Jews in Colombia preparing for Hanukkah saw something earlier this month that no doubt looked very familiar.
On the night of Dec. 7, streets, plazas, windows and porches across the country were lit by thousands of candles in honor of Dia de las Velitas (Day of the Little Candles), a cherished holiday in the Latin American country that officially marks the beginning of the Christmas season.
The holiday dates back to 1854, when Pope Pius defined the immaculate conception to be Catholic dogma, an announcement celebrated by believers around the world with the lighting of candles. But in Colombia, where the holiday is a major celebration, local tradition has it that Dia de las Velitas is influenced by the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, which falls around the same time of year and is also celebrated by the lighting of candles.
Alberto Antonio Beron Ospina, a professor specializing in Latin American history at the Technological University of Pereira, told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency that the mountainous Antioquia region of Colombia offered refuge to Jews who escaped the Spanish Inquisition. Known as crypto-Jews, these escapees converted to Christianity publicly but continued to practice Judaism in secret.
Their influence, Ospina said, is evident in the regional dialect, which shows signs of Ladino pronunciations, and in local architecture, which features Hebrew letters and Jewish symbols like the Star of David. In the popular Colombian imagination, Antiochians are entrepreneurial and business-minded and have been called “the Jews of Colombia,” Ospina said.
“These descendants of the Jews most probably celebrated Hanukkah without knowing what it was in the privacy of their homes,” he said. “In 1854, Pope Pius marked the 8th of December as the day of Immaculate Conception. But what is particular about Colombia is that the festival starts the night before. This was probably an unconscious way for the church to encrypt and institutionalize Jewish practices in the region.”
Jewish scholars aren’t so convinced.
Aliza Moreno-Goldschmidt, a Colombia native who now works at the National Library of Israel in Jerusalem, said there is little archival evidence of a significant crypto-Jewish presence in Antioquia. And even if there was, crypto-Jews would have been guided in their practice by the Hebrew Bible, which makes no mention of Hanukkah.
“Common Jewish practices documented included lighting the candles on Shabbat and fasting on particular holidays,” said Moreno-Goldschmidt, who did her doctoral dissertation on the persecution of Jews in Colombia during the colonial period. “I’ve never read a single reference to Hanukkah.”
Schulamith Halevy, who did her doctoral thesis at The Hebrew University of Jerusalem on the descendants of forced converts from the Iberian Peninsula, has discovered evidence of Jewish life elsewhere in Latin America, but she is skeptical that any Jewish influence is behind the rituals of Dia de las Velitas.
“Unless they are lighting only eight candles, instead of a zillion, it’s meaningless,” she told JTA.
Ospina is unmoved by the absence of hard evidence, claiming that the purging of Jewish identity was a way to neutralize the Jewish element in the dominant Catholic narrative — a practice with a long history in Colombia. In the 1880s, the intellectual and novelist Jorge Isaacs Ferrer, who was active in the independence movement, was persecuted as a Jew, Ospina said. In the late 1890s, the writer Soledad Acosta de Samper gave a talk about the influence of Jews in Antioquia but was censored by the official historians.
“Jewish presence is alive and well until this day,” Ospina said. “Antioquia is proof of that.”
About 5,000 Jews now live in Colombia, according to the World Jewish Congress, most of them centered in the capital of Bogota. Like elsewhere in Latin America, the country’s Jewish communal institutions were established by immigrants from the lands of the former Ottoman Empire and Eastern Europe in the early part of the 20th century..
“Some believe that up to 70 percent of people in the areas of Santander and Antioquia have some form of Jewish ancestry,” said Vivian Tesone, editor of the local Jewish newspaper newspaper Hashavuah.
Tesone said she regularly receives messages from people who believe they are descendants of crypto-Jews and want to reconnect with Judaism.
As is true elsewhere in the region, relations between institutional Jewish communities and the descendants of crypto-Jews — known as “emerging” communities in Colombia — are difficult. People claiming Jewish ancestry have little besides family stories to prove their lineage and Jewish communities are generally reluctant to accept them.
But while the experts may quibble over whether such claims of Jewish ancestry are grounded in historical fact, for some Colombian Jews they are easily believed.
“The Zoroastrians used to light candles during the winter solstice. This is why we Jews celebrate Hanukkah,” said Jack Goldstein, a columnist for Hashavuah and the director of Limmud Bogota. “So I can see no reason why we wouldn’t in turn influence the Christians. Everyone influences everyone.”


Tags Judaism hanukka columbia
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Pompeo’s pushback By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isaac Herzog The French parliament’s much needed moral clarity on antisemitism By ISAAC HERZOG
Shmuley Boteach As Jews are gunned down in New Jersey, Cory Booker tours Iowa’s cornfields By SHMULEY BOTEACH
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Only the voters can put a prime minister out to pasture By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Moshe Dann The EU’s proxy war against Israel By MOSHE DANN

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by