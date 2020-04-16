The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Coronavirus: Pink donates homemade soup to those in need



By AARON REICH  
APRIL 16, 2020 10:19
U.S. singer P!NK smiles during a question and answer session at Humberside Collegiate Institute in Toronto April 7, 2006. (photo credit: REUTERS)
U.S. singer P!NK smiles during a question and answer session at Humberside Collegiate Institute in Toronto April 7, 2006.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Jewish pop-rock singer Pink has donated homemade soup to people in need during the coronavirus outbreak, she announced over social media, using the hashtag #feelsgoodtodogood.
The singer uploaded pictures of multiple containers of soup, each with the ingredients listed on the cover along with dates.
"It is my absolute pleasure to cook for you," she said in the post.
Pink encouraged her fans and followers to follow her example and donate food to those in need during these trying times.
"Find your local church, find your local shelter, reach out to them, get some friends together, and cook some soup. Feed some folks," she said, adding that this soup was the "Best soup I ever made."
Notably, all the soup containers were mistakenly dated 3/20 as opposed to 4/20.
"I wrote 3/20 because I lost a month somehow. Whoops," she said.

Pink had previously opened up about her experience with the virus, having tested positive for COVID-19 in March, though she has since recovered.
"Two weeks ago my three-year-old son, Jameson, and I... were showing symptoms of COVID-19," she explained in a Twitter post. "Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive."
During a recent appearance on the daytime talk show Ellen, Pink discussed her battle with coronavirus.
“This is the scariest thing I’ve ever, ever been through in my whole life,” she said.
“There’s nothing you can do. You just ride it out, and we started to get better .. slowly, slowly, slowly.”
Last month, Pink donated $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts. Half of it went to the emergency COVID-19 crisis fund in Los Angeles, while the other half went to Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of Pink's mother, Judy Moore, "who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center."
Tamar Beeri contributed to this report.


