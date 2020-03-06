The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Despite coronavirus, renaissance in Torah education continues in France

The level of study and momentum of a renaissance in Jewish learning that Dirshu has sparked in France is unprecedented.

By JOSH NASS  
MARCH 6, 2020 14:59
A typical scene at a Dirshu testing site, where Jews, young and old, and from all backgrounds, gather each month in dozens of locations worldwide (photo credit: DIRSHU)
A typical scene at a Dirshu testing site, where Jews, young and old, and from all backgrounds, gather each month in dozens of locations worldwide
(photo credit: DIRSHU)
While the entire world is slowing down due to the coronavirus, the passion of those who study with Dirshu is stronger than ever, especially in France.
France holds the third largest Jewish community in the world. Unfortunately, much of the Jewish world there is assimilated, especially since World War II. However, Dirshu, the largest Torah organization in the world has made quite an impact. According to an article in The Times of Israel, back in 2017 Dirshu had enrolled its 1000th student in France into classes devoted to the study of Talmud.
Fast forward to January 2020 and Dirshu's siyum in Paris was attended by many thousands. It was the first time the Jews of France ever had such a large and unified Siyum Hashas which marks the end of a 7 1/2 year study of the entire Talmud. In addition to educational and uplifting speakers, there were singers and orchestras playing. It really was a spectacle to behold.
It has taken incredible determination and effort on the part of Dirshu’s Nasi and founder, Rabbi Dovid Hofstedter and Rabbi Naftali Levi, the head of Dirshu’s operations in France to coordinate not just that siyum, but an additional one of for more than 400 people in Marseille that took place Thursday night. There have always been yeshivot and Talmudic scholars in France but Dirshu has brought to the area a challenging curriculum and a system of testing where stipends are given to students with high scores.
Until Dirshu came around, there has not been such a mass movement and scope of intensive Jewish learning, at least not since the Shoah. These efforts did not take place overnight. Dirshu has been working tirelessly to promote more and more Torah learning and shiurim in France and has been bringing scholars there from Israel. Dirshu's goal has been to promote and encourage study groups in every shul in France.
The level of study and momentum of a renaissance in Jewish learning that Dirshu has sparked in France is unprecedented. However, the chaos that the Coronavirus has wrought has created a sense of tension in the region. Presently, the Israeli government has imposed a two week quarantine for anyone traveling in and out of France and precisely because the Jewish community is cut off from Israel at this time, is why Rabbi Hofstedter decided to put his own health at risk by traveling across the world to show as he has shown before, solidarity with the French Jewish community which has faced so much anti-Semitism in recent years. Rabbi Hofstedter will be visiting yeshivot, kollels and having meetings with community leaders while in France.
Rabbi Hofstedter’s leadership has stimulated a large group of young Jews to elevate themselves in terms of Jewish Learning. His speech in Paris was particularly motivating when he told the crowd how the Torah has always belonged to the Jewish people but reminding them that in Pirkei Avot that each individual needs to work for it.
One of the final questions he asked was, “Do you think that our survival as a nation comes from the fact that we kept the Torah for so long?” The crowd gave a resounding, “Yes!”
Dirshu's work in inspiring a movement of scholastic Jewish study in France since its Siyum HaShas has created momentum that even the CoronaVirus cannot possibly stop. The celebrations of Jewish learning will go on. And the community will continue building on the momentum this movement has inspired. As an attendee at last month's Dirshu Siyum HaShas in Paris was overheard saying; "If this is what Torah is about, then there is no doubt that I am sending my children to Jewish day school."
The CoronaVirus might be impeding progress on economic fronts and otherwise, but the light of Torah learning being spread by Dirshu in France and beyond will continue burning bright.
Josh Nass is a public relations professional who is inspired by the work of Dirshu


