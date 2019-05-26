Do Americans like or dislike Netanyahu? - new poll

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Knesset in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Party affiliation is a good measure of whether Americans like or dislike Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to a Gallup poll that put his overall favorability rate among Americans at 40%.
The poll, taken after the elections from April 17-30 and released on Friday, found that 40% of the American public has a favorable view of Netanyahu, compared to 27% of the American public who hold him in a negative light.
Among the parties, however, there is a significant difference, with 65% of republicans having a favorable view of the prime minister, as opposed to only 18% of the Democrats, and 37% of those who classify themselves as Independents.
And while 46% of Democrats have an unfavorable view of the premier, that number drops to 24% among Independents and only 13% among Republicans.
Overall, Netanyahu’s favorability rate is up around 3% from the 37% level registered in August, while those who hold him in an unfavorable light dropped 2% - from 29% to 27% - during the same period.
The poll was conducted among a random sample of 1,024 adults, and has ±4 percentage point margin of error.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>