Following the El Paso attack, a look at the city’s unknown Jewish history

The Jewish community of El Paso is filled with grief for the mass shooting that left at least 20 people dead and 26 injured.



"Today's is not the first shooting, or the second. But this one is close to home. As Shabbat morning services concluded we sang: od yavo shalom aleinu v'al kulam, there will surely be peace for us and for all people. Little did we know that at the same time the horrific acts that occurred today were taking place," Rabbi Ben Zeidman of Temple Mount Sinai wrote in a statement on Saturday.



"Our hearts go out to the victims and their families. Our prayers go to those struggling to recover from injury. Our hopes for peace go to the entire El Paso community as we wrestle with the existence of evil in our own city," he added.

Located on the border with Mexico on the Rio Grande river, El Paso is home to a vibrant Jewish community, whose presence is rooted in the city's history.Several congregations across the Jewish spectrum are active in the city today.Moreover, according to experts on the Spanish Inquisition between 100,000 to 200,000 people in the city, or 10 to 20% of El Paso's population, have Jewish origins.El Paso Rabbi Stephen Leon wrote in his book "The Third Commandment and the Return of the Anusim: A Rabbi's Memoir of an Incredible People" that "many people of Hispanic heritage who came to El Paso or Juárez centuries ago and settled in this part of North America are descendants of the hundreds of thousands of Sephardic Jews who were tortured, forcibly converted, burned alive at the stake and ultimately expelled from Spain and later Portugal," El Paso Times reported last year.Anusim (crypto-Jews), are descendants of Jews who were forced to convert to Christianity to escape persecutions, but often maintained certain Jewish practices or a connection to their Jewish heritage."In 1545, Jews in Mexico City numbered approximately 1,400. The Holy Office of the Inquisition began targeting Jews in the 1580s. Punishment for practicing the Jewish faith included imprisonment, forced penance and even burning at the stake," reads the website of the Jewish Federation of Greater El Paso."In the 1700s, many of these conversos (Jews who professed to be Catholic converts but practiced Judaism in secret), crossed the border into Texas looking for a life of religious freedom and settled in many of the border regions, including El Paso," it added.According to El Paso Times, over the years Rabbi Leon has helped over 70 families to return to their heritage.Temple Mount has started a fund-raising campaign in favor of the victims of the shooting.An interfaith prayer vigil has been scheduled for Sunday night.

