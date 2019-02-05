Foul ball struck and killed 79-year-old Jewish woman at Dodger Stadium

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

A California Jewish woman died four days after being hit in the head by a foul ball at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.



Linda Goldbloom, 79, died Aug. 29, ESPN reported Tuesday, citing a Los Angeles County coroner’s report. The incident had not been reported in the media.

Goldbloom, a mother of three and grandmother of seven, was a “true fan” of the Dodgers, her daughter said. She and her husband of 59 years, Erwin, had a 10-game season ticket plan for the past 10 years.The coroner said the cause of death was “acute intracranial hemorrhage due to history of blunt force trauma” and cited Goldbloom being hit in the head with the ball at Dodger Stadium as the cause of the injury.Though not reported by news outlets, the family said in an emailed death announcement, “While the end came suddenly by a foul ball at Dodgers (sic) Stadium, she had a long beautiful and blessed life.”The accident happened in the top of the ninth inning during a game against the San Diego Padres, according to ESPN. Goldbloom was taken to the hospital and had emergency brain surgery. She was unconscious and on a respirator for three days before the family allowed her to be taken off, per wishes she had made known before the accident, according to the report.Erwin Goldbloom turned down his chance for Dodgers postseason tickets and did not renew his subscription for 2019, according to the report.“Mr. and Mrs. Goldbloom were great Dodgers fans who regularly attended games,” a team spokesman told ESPN. “We were deeply saddened by this tragic accident and the passing of Mrs. Goldbloom. The matter has been resolved between the Dodgers and the Goldbloom family. We cannot comment further on this matter.”The family plans to establish a fund in her memory to assist victims of such accidents and their families.

