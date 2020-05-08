The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

German politician: Nazi surrender shouldn’t be a national holiday

For most people in Germany it is clear: May 8, the day of the defeat of the Nazi regime, is an occasion for joy and gratitude,”

By TOBY AXELROD/JTA  
MAY 8, 2020 06:34
WHILE IT IS improbable that Hitler imagined Babi Yar and Auschwitz when he was in the trenches during the First World War, there is no doubt that by January 30, 1939, his destructive intentions were clear and imbued with charisma (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
WHILE IT IS improbable that Hitler imagined Babi Yar and Auschwitz when he was in the trenches during the First World War, there is no doubt that by January 30, 1939, his destructive intentions were clear and imbued with charisma
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
BERLIN (JTA) – The same far-right politician in Germany who called the Nazi era mere “bird shit” in 1,000 years of German history said the day of the Nazis’ World War II surrender should not be turned into a public holiday, as per a proposal from the head of the Auschwitz Committee in Germany.
The statement by Alexander Gauland, who heads the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany faction in the Bundestag, has drawn sharp criticism from Jewish leaders and mainstream politicians in Germany.
Asked his opinion on the holiday proposal, Gauland told the German news agency RND that Nazi Germany’s unconditional surrender on May 8, 1945, was not viewed in the same way by all Germans.
“For concentration camp inmates it was a day of liberation. But it was also a day of total defeat, a day when large parts of Germany were lost, a day when opportunities to shape the future were lost,” he said Wednesday.
“Women who were raped in Berlin” after the defeat “would see things very differently from concentration camp prisoners,” Gauland continued, referring to accounts of criminal excesses by Soviet soldiers.
Josef Schuster, head of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, told the New Osnabruck Times that the comment resembled those often heard from neo-Nazis who consider Germans the biggest victims of the war, and was “a distortion and relativization of Nazi crimes and irresponsible.”
Given Gauland’s past statements relativizing the Holocaust, his comments were “no surprise,” former Central Council head Charlotte Knobloch said in a statement.
But “for most people in Germany it is clear: May 8, the day of the defeat of the Nazi regime, is an occasion for joy and gratitude,” she said. “It was the day that made freedom and democracy in Germany possible again.”
The Auschwitz Committee head, Esther Bejarano, has urged Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to turn the day into a national holiday. Berlin is observing the day for the first time.
Gauland, whose party has had more electoral success than any right-wing party in postwar Germany, made the “bird shit” comment two years ago. And in 2017, he said it was high time that Germany stopped feeling guilty about the past.
“[T]hose 12 years [of the Nazi regime] … don’t affect our identity today any longer,” he said. “And we’re not afraid to say so.”


Tags Nazis germany nazi
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israelis venture out into a post-coronavirus world By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yes, Israel has done well - Editor's Notes By YAAKOV KATZ
Eli Cohen, the spy who was larger than life By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert The Court’s independence and the threats it faces By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Releasing terrorists doesn’t help flatten the curve By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Italian scientist says she discovered main mechanism behind COVID-19
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
3 Alleged Israeli airstrikes target research center in Aleppo
Women walk past shops in Manbej, in Aleppo countryside, Syria May 10, 2018.
4 IDF brings down curtain on dancers after criticism of video clip
Female IDF intelligence officers march in a ceremony
5 Rolling out exit plan, Netanyahu unveils easing of lockdown restrictions
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a press conference regarding the easing of coronavirus restrictions, May 4, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by