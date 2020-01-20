The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Idaho’s Fulcher on antisemitism: Shut it down

The congressman praised Trump’s executive order on the BDS movement, saying it shed light on antisemitism worldwide.

By CARMEL MADADSHAHI  
JANUARY 20, 2020 14:56
Representative-elect Russ Fulcher (R-ID) draws number 26 during a lottery for office assignments on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2018. (photo credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS / REUTERS)
Representative-elect Russ Fulcher (R-ID) draws number 26 during a lottery for office assignments on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2018.
(photo credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS / REUTERS)
The people of Idaho are generally pro-Israel, according to Rep. Russ Fulcher (R-Idaho).
In an interview with JNS, Fulcher, 57, who was voted into Congress in 2018, said that despite his constituency being “less than 1% of the state’s estimated 1.8 million people,” they are very supportive of Israel. They backed the congressman in his decision to vote in favor of resolutions and bills such as the “Never Again Education Act” and “Strengthening America’s Security in the Middle East Act of 2019,” among others.
Fulcher explained to JNS that he full backs the agenda of US President Donald Trump when it comes to his pro-Israel policies, telling JNS: “Trump’s mantra of ‘America First, includes Israeli interests.” 
In recent years, Idaho has become known as an active red state, with an ever-growing Boycott Divestment and Sanctions movement presence. Nonetheless, the congressman praises Trump’s executive order to shed light on antisemitism worldwide, especially on college campuses, calling Trump’s decision a “good move. 
“If you got cockroaches, you got to throw a light on it,” he told JNS. “Every time it rears its head, we’ve got to shut it down.”
Though he has never been to Israel on an official visit, Fulcher said he has toured the Jewish homeland twice, once on a biblical journey and another time for business. He told JNS that he is very connected to the Jewish people in his state, including having a strong relationship with his local Chabad rabbi.
“He is kind enough to invite me to participate in their celebrations,” said Fulcher. “I happily do so. We’ve struck up a friendship as a result of that.” 
Every ounce of support counts when backing the small Jewish Nation in the Middle East, even from Idaho where actions from a small state makes big waves.


