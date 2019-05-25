Inside the minds of American Jewish teens

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

In the largest study of its kind, The Jewish Education Project surveyed over 17,000 Jewish American teens to “reveal data and insights about their interests, challenges, and passions in all facets of life,” the organization said.



Growing up comes with many pressures, pressures that are somewhat different to those of 20 years ago, what with our world being permeated by social media and constant communication. This begs the question that the Project tried to answer: How does that affect American Jewish teens?

The “GenZ Now” report, which will be released in full in New York on Tuesday, covers findings from a range of areas and paints an interesting picture of young American Jewry.

Researchers found that Jewish adolescents believe they need help with social-emotional issues. Coping with anxiety, academic pressure, self-esteem issues, and failure were mentioned as the biggest needs of Jewish teens and their peers.

Family was found to be a key component of Jewish life. The findings revealed that Jewish teens like their parents and value their perspectives.

The teens believe that there are positives and negatives to social media. Whilst acknowledging that social media can cause them stress, they also believe it helps cope with stress, connect with friends, and organize for change.

Those who took part were also surveyed about religion. A majority said they unequivocally identify as Jewish, whilst a sizable minority said they had no religion.

The data also explored antisemitism and Israel.

Respondees said that, while they may have encountered an antisemitic experience, they don’t feel threatened and it does not affect their perspective on the world.

Teens also said they are “interested in Israel and believe that, as Jews, they have a special connection to the land and country.”

The GenZ Now: Jewish Teens Research Study will be released in full in New York on Tuesday.

